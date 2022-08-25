Moms for Liberty: From parents rights in Florida to national political stage

Robin Steenman, chair of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, leads the group's meeting at Generations Church in Franklin, Tennessee, U.S., August 17, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein.

School boards nationwide are now a battleground for the nation’s culture wars. One of the biggest groups leading the charge is Moms for Liberty, and they may have more political muscle as the midterms approach. “The Most Powerful Moms in America Are the New Face of the Republican Party” is a recent profile of the group by Mother Jones Senior Editor Kiera Butler.

