School boards nationwide are now a battleground for the nation’s culture wars. One of the biggest groups leading the charge is Moms for Liberty, and they may have more political muscle as the midterms approach. “The Most Powerful Moms in America Are the New Face of the Republican Party” is a recent profile of the group by Mother Jones Senior Editor Kiera Butler.
Moms for Liberty: From parents rights in Florida to national political stage
Credits
Guest:
- Kiera Butler - senior editor for Mother Jones