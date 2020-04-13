Who has the power to reopen the US economy: Trump or governors?

President Trump says it’s up to him to decide when the economy reopens. He tweeted today that any talk of state governors being in control is “fake news,” and that he’s going to make a decision about reopening the U.S. shortly. 

Is this really his decision to make? What can he — or the federal government — do to start moving things in that direction? 

Also, there are many questions about whether states will expand access to early and mail-in voting ahead of the November election. In Wisconsin, the Republican legislature and then the state Supreme Court rejected the Democratic governor’s request to delay the vote there last week. 

