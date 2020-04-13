President Trump says it’s up to him to decide when the economy reopens. He tweeted today that any talk of state governors being in control is “fake news,” and that he’s going to make a decision about reopening the U.S. shortly.

For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Is this really his decision to make? What can he — or the federal government — do to start moving things in that direction?

Also, there are many questions about whether states will expand access to early and mail-in voting ahead of the November election. In Wisconsin, the Republican legislature and then the state Supreme Court rejected the Democratic governor’s request to delay the vote there last week.