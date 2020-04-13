KCRW lost one of its brightest lights and most beloved voices on Sunday. Matt Holzman passed away from cancer. He was 55 years old. Over the last two decades, Holzman produced for lots of shows, including this one. He was among the founding producers of Press Play. If you are a regular KCRW listener, you have undoubtedly heard his voice in stories he produced, in station promos, and during our fundraising drives.
Remembering KCRW’s Matt Holzman and his contributions to public radio
Credits
Guest:
Jennifer Ferro - Jennifer Ferro, President, KCRW, Los Angeles - @KCRWjenniferro
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin