KCRW lost one of its brightest lights and most beloved voices on Sunday. Matt Holzman passed away from cancer. He was 55 years old. Over the last two decades, Holzman produced for lots of shows, including this one. He was among the founding producers of Press Play. If you are a regular KCRW listener, you have undoubtedly heard his voice in stories he produced, in station promos, and during our fundraising drives.