With most of the country under shelter-in-place orders, the economy cratering, and millions out of work, life is feeling a little apocalyptic right now.

What about the people who’ve been preparing for the apocalypse for years or even decades?

For Erin Prophet, this is reminding her of her life 30 years ago, when her mother helped lead the followers of her New Age church to rural Montana. There, they built shelters and filled them with seven years’ worth of supplies, all to escape what Prophet’s mother said was the coming apocalypse.

Prophet wrote about it in her book “Prophet’s Daughter: My Life with Elizabeth Clare Prophet inside the Church Universal and Triumphant.”