Last year, KCRW released the four-part series "Samaritans," which started with these questions: With all the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on LA’s homelessness crisis, why does the problem keep getting worse? Are voter-approved spending measures passed in recent years making any difference? To find answers, I followed one woman who received a tiny fraction of those dollars for an entire year. Her name is Christine Curtiss. In the original series, you heard Christine go from living on the streets of LA's Mid-City neighborhood to a group shelter in Hollywood. Her story gave an inside look at LA's Byzantine and disorganized homeless services system.
But it also ended on a hopeful note, with a promise of permanent housing. Almost a year later, that promise has finally come through. Christine and I have kept in touch all this time, and in this bonus episode you'll hear what the end of the rainbow looks like for Christine. It's kind of a happy ending, except it's also a beginning.
An Update
Host:
Anna Scott
This episode was produced and written by Anna Scott.
Editing by Jenna Kagel.
Mixing by John Meek.
Music from FirstCom.
Special thanks to Madeleine Brand, Sarah Sweeney and Christian Bordal.