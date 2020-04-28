What is the future of reproductive rights in America?

In this episode of The Legal Eagle Files, KCRW host and journalist Madeleine Brand talks with law professor Jessica Levinson about why — and how — states have tried to use COVID-19 to ban abortions. They also discuss a significant abortion case the Supreme Court is deciding this term. And they discuss their adventures working from home and parenting.

Other topics discussed:

Have states tried to use COVID-19 as a reason to temporarily ban abortions?

What is the noteworthy abortion case currently before the Supreme Court?

What is the future of reproductive rights in America after the pandemic?

Is working from home with children a recipe for failing at both working at parenting?