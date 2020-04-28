How much power does the government have over our lives in the time of a pandemic?

In the debut episode of The Legal Eagle Files, KCRW host and journalist Madeleine Brand talks with law professor Jessica Levinson about how much the government can limit individual rights during a pandemic, and how the actions the government takes now might change our relationship with it.



Other topics discussed:

Can the government declare martial law as a result of COVID-19?

Can states force their own residents to stay at home?

What about out-of-state residents? Can states force them to quarantine?