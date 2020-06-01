In this special episode of The Legal Eagle Files, KCRW host and journalist Madeleine Brand and law professor Jessica Levinson discuss protests sweeping cities throughout the nation. Protests in cities throughout the country resulted in mass arrests over the weekend and police officers clashed with demonstrators on the streets. Focusing on the legal rights of protesters to peaceably assemble, and duties of law enforcement officers to protect public safety, Brand and Levinson also talk about whether cities, states, and the federal government can send in the National Guard during times of civil unrest.