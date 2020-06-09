Suing police officers for excessive force, defunding law enforcement

At the intersection of Sunset and Vine, LAPD officers attempt to drive back a small group of protestors. Angelenos took to the streets to protest continued police violence in the wake of George Floyd's death by Minnesota police. June 1, 2020, Los Angeles. Photo by Aaron Guy Leroux/ Sipa USA.

Brand and Levinson discuss when police officers may use force, when individuals have remedies against police officers for claims of excessive force, and the doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields many officers from civil liability. 

Brand and Levinson also discuss the U.S. president’s power to deploy military troops into states and cities dealing with civil unrest under the federal statutes known as the Insurrection Act and the Posse Comitatus Act. 

They also cover the politics driving calls to defund police departments, and whether contributions by police unions to political candidates have now become a political liability.

Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Madeleine Brand

Andrea Brody