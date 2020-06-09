Brand and Levinson discuss when police officers may use force, when individuals have remedies against police officers for claims of excessive force, and the doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields many officers from civil liability.

Brand and Levinson also discuss the U.S. president’s power to deploy military troops into states and cities dealing with civil unrest under the federal statutes known as the Insurrection Act and the Posse Comitatus Act.

They also cover the politics driving calls to defund police departments, and whether contributions by police unions to political candidates have now become a political liability.