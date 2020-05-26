What is happening at the Department of Justice? The DOJ is charged with impartially enforcing federal law and serving the interests of the American public. But is the DOJ actually just serving one member of the American public: the President?

Brand and Levinson discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s criticism of governors issuing stay-at-home orders, his direction to ask for a light sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone, and his request to dismiss charges against former Trump administration member Michael Flynn. They also discuss Barr’s controversial characterization of the Mueller Report.

Brand and Levinson also talk about Madeleine’s experience with a screenplay-pitching dentist.