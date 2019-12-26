Artificial Intelligence and your life in the future

Machine learning is playing an increasingly important role in computing and artificial intelligence. Suits any article on AI, algorithms, machine learning, quantum computing, artificial intelligence.

Amy Webb’s book title says it all: “The Big Nine, How the Tech Titans and Their Thinking Machines Could Warp Humanity.”  She warns about, “the steady erosion of humanity” by Artificial Intelligence. National security may be at stake, but so is life on the street and in the home. Richard Clarke was White House counterterrorism advisor on September 11th. He adds perspective on America’s lack of long-range planning.

Amy Webb - Author and adjunct professor, NYU Stern School of Business - @AmyWebb, Richard Clarke - Good Harbor Security Risk Management - @ghsrm

Chris Wotherspoon - Sound editing

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody