While President Biden wants a booming economy to overcome climate change, journalist Ben Ehrenreich says, “Eternal growth ... has been absolutely devastating to the planet … and our own lives. … [It’s been] like a religion since World War II. ... It’s threatening to kill us all and … everything must change.” He says scientists have reached that conclusion, and that he hopes for a generation of young people who are willing to confront 21st century inequities.
Everything must change when it comes to climate, says author
