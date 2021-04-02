Everything must change when it comes to climate, says author

Automated robots manufacturing cars in a factory, beside glaciers melting.

Automated robots manufacturing cars in a factory, beside glaciers melting. Photos by Shutterstock.

While President Biden wants a booming economy to overcome climate change, journalist Ben Ehrenreich says, “Eternal growth ... has been absolutely devastating to the planet … and our own lives. … [It’s been] like a religion since World War II. ... It’s threatening to kill us all and … everything must change.”  He says scientists have reached that conclusion, and that he hopes for a generation of young people who are willing to confront 21st century inequities.

Ben Ehrenreich - Journalist and Author - @BenEhrenreich

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody