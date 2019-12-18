Brexit: Britain’s history and America’s future

Conservative leader Boris Johnson won big in the Brexit election. Was Jeremey Corbyn’s disastrous loss just about Brexit or did he propose policies that were too radical, even for veteran supporters of his Labor Party? That might or might not be a lesson for America’s Democrats, who are divided over next year’s presidential nominee as the primaries are about to get under way. And Britain’s withdrawal from the EU is not the only sign that multilateralism is in decline. The 25th UN Conference on Climate Conference in Madrid didn’t get close to the needed consensus on reducing greenhouse emissions.