Controlling the message; American politics and new media

Hosted by
Democratic debates on CNN, October 15, 2019.

Democratic debates on CNN, October 15, 2019. Photo from video screenshot.

American politics are changing fast to keep up with evolving technology. Presidential campaigns aren’t just on TV anymore, they’re on countless digital platforms. While Democratic candidates debated on CNN, their strategists were on social media, nudging reporters and delivering instant analysis. The ultimate nominee will face the maestro of Twitter in President Trump. What’s the future of substantive dialogue when programs and policies are reduced even beyond 30-second soundbites to tweets and 3-second GIFs?

Credits

Guests:
Tim Miller - filmmaker, Shannon McGregor - Assistant professor of communications at the University of Utah. - @shannimcg, Charlie Warzel - opinion writer at large for the New York Times - @cwarzel

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody