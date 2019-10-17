Controlling the message; American politics and new media

American politics are changing fast to keep up with evolving technology. Presidential campaigns aren’t just on TV anymore, they’re on countless digital platforms. While Democratic candidates debated on CNN, their strategists were on social media, nudging reporters and delivering instant analysis. The ultimate nominee will face the maestro of Twitter in President Trump. What’s the future of substantive dialogue when programs and policies are reduced even beyond 30-second soundbites to tweets and 3-second GIFs?