American politics are changing fast to keep up with evolving technology. Presidential campaigns aren’t just on TV anymore, they’re on countless digital platforms. While Democratic candidates debated on CNN, their strategists were on social media, nudging reporters and delivering instant analysis. The ultimate nominee will face the maestro of Twitter in President Trump. What’s the future of substantive dialogue when programs and policies are reduced even beyond 30-second soundbites to tweets and 3-second GIFs?
Controlling the message; American politics and new media
Credits
Guests:
Tim Miller - filmmaker, Shannon McGregor - Assistant professor of communications at the University of Utah. - @shannimcg, Charlie Warzel - opinion writer at large for the New York Times - @cwarzel
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody