Joel Stein went to Trump Country in Texas, where voters applaud the president for “draining the swamp” in Washington. High-level firings and resignations have hit almost every department. But Stein says crucial experts have been replaced by “people who know nothing,” and Americans unknowingly voted against their own interests. His new book is called “In Defense of Elitism.”
Draining the swamp -- for better or worse?
Credits
Guest:
Joel Stein - author of “In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You and You Are Better Than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book” - @thejoelstein
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody