Will news media step up to face the threat to democracy?

American democracy is arguably “on the brink,” and “I don’t think the news media should be asleep at the switch as they have been.” That’s according to Margaret Sullivan, a veteran of almost 10 years as media critic and columnist for the New York Times and the Washington Post. Changing how politics are covered is a major theme of her new book, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life.”



Covering politics like a “horse-race” or for “palace-intrigue” doesn’t work anymore, Sullivan says, because “threats to our political system are really important.” Sullivan tells Warren Olney, “We need to be clear and transparent with readers, viewers, and listeners who are depending on us for news.”

Sullivan explains that “objectivity” can’t just mean equal treatment for opposing candidates when some are actually anti-democracy. “If we treat them equally and give them the same weight, we are not doing a public service. … We can’t give a free microphone to election deniers or people who won’t accept the results if they lose.”