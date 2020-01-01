‘Homewreckers’: the demolition of the American dream

In 2008, the subprime mortgage crisis cost hundreds of thousands of American families their homes. It was a goldmine for predatory lenders. After that, a small group of investors got into the act by buying foreclosed properties for pennies on the dollar and then flipping them for fair-market value. Peabody-winning investigative reporter Aaron Glantz describes how practices that appear to be legal enriched some of Donald Trump’s inner circle, including several members of his presidential cabinet.