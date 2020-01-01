‘Homewreckers’: the demolition of the American dream

Journalist, Aaron Glantz.

Photo courtesy of Aaron Glantz.

In 2008, the subprime mortgage crisis cost hundreds of thousands of American families their homes. It was a goldmine for predatory lenders. After that, a small group of investors got into the act by buying foreclosed properties for pennies on the dollar and then flipping them for fair-market value. Peabody-winning investigative reporter Aaron Glantz describes how practices that appear to be legal enriched some of Donald Trump’s inner circle, including several members of his presidential cabinet.    

Aaron Glantz - a Peabody Award-winning journalist with California-based REVEAL and the Center for Investigative Reporting - @Aaron_Glantz

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody