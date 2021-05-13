“California is a fire-prone landscape,” says Don Hankins, professor of geography and planning at California State University, Chico. But generations of Native Californians prevented disaster by controlled burning, which protected their villages and the environment they built.

Then the state government made it illegal for Native Californians to start a fire, watch a fire, or extinguish it. That’s according to Willie Pink, chairman of the Agua Caliente Tribe of Cupeno.

Flammable grass grew in the meadows and forest underbrush became kindling because goldminers were protecting their claims and cattlemen were grazing land, says Pink.

Since increased development has spread to the hinterlands, warming temperatures due to climate change have made massive wildfires inevitable.

Among those subject to evacuation are disabled people, like San Diego County resident Diana Pastora Carson’s autistic brother, Joaquine, who had no place to go after being forced from his home because of his special needs.

Carson says, “If anybody's going to be left behind, it is going to be people who do need more support in terms of remaining safe in those kinds of situations.”

This is the fourth episode of "In Our Backyard," a six-part series.



