Climate change is a big, global problem. But, in Southern California the impacts are unique. We’ve got megacities, coastlines, mountains, deserts, and forests - not to mention the diverse communities throughout. In Our Backyard is a six-part series from Warren Olney that explores how this region is changing and how we can respond. From pollution and heat on urban communities, increasing wildfire evacuations, property damage on the coast, and ecosystem collapse in our desert, this series surveys some of the most pressing issues we face. And it highlights stories of people around the region who are trying to stem the effects...now and in the coming decades.