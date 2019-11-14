With support from Democrats as well as Republicans, President Trump agreed to release inmates from harsh prison terms due to the War on Drugs. He’s boasted about the First Step Act as an achievement in bipartisanship. But after federal judges have released some 4700 inmates, Trump’s own Justice Department wants them back behind bars. It’s another sign of division in the Trump administration and new evidence that bipartisanship really isn’t the president’s thing.
Is Trump dumping justice reform?
Credits
Guests:
Neena Satija - Investigative reporter for the Washington Post - @neenareports, Jason Pye - vice president of legislative affairs for the conservative group FreedomWorks - @pye, Jamil Smith - Senior writer at Rolling Stone, his recent article focuses on the criminal justice reform plan of Democratic Presidential contender Julian Castro - @JamilSmith
Host:
Warren Olney
Producer:
Andrea Brody