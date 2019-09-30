Malcolm Gladwell on the page and in the podcast

Malcolm Gladwell’s latest book, “Talking to Strangers,” is out, while he’s hosting the podcast, “Revisionist History.” In both media, Big Ideas reveal surprising connections between disparate events and actions. Did NBC Anchorman Brian Williams really lie, or did he lose his job because human memory is not a permanent record? We “Default to Truth” in order to get along with each other. Is that enough to explain historic mistakes with disastrous consequences?



