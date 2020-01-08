President Trump is trapped in history

Hosted by
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left), Iranian Gen. Suleimani (center) and U.S. President Donald Trump

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left), Iranian Gen. Suleimani (center) and U.S. President Donald Trump Photo courtesy of Student News Daily.

President Trump and Iran’s Ayatollah brushed with armed conflict this week. Did it all begin with the U.S. embassy takeover in 1979 or the violent replacement of Iran’s elected president in 1953? What will killing an Iranian general mean for America’s third president to face impeachment? We’ll get some answers to those questions.

We also touch base with a climate scientist in Sydney, Australia.  She’s a mother with two daughters in a city historically known for clear skies and fresh air.  But she’s worried about climate change and her children’s futures because of recent wildfires. The fires are so massive that they’ve created their own weather.    

Credits

Guests:
Jennifer Rubin - Washington Post - @JRubinBlogger, Robin Wright - joint fellow at the US Institute of Peace and Woodrow Wilson Center, and contributing writer for the New Yorker - @wrightr, Robert Malley - International Crisis Group - @Rob_Malley, Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick - Senior lecturer at the Climate Change Research Centre at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia - @sarahinscience

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody