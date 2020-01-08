President Trump is trapped in history

President Trump and Iran’s Ayatollah brushed with armed conflict this week. Did it all begin with the U.S. embassy takeover in 1979 or the violent replacement of Iran’s elected president in 1953? What will killing an Iranian general mean for America’s third president to face impeachment? We’ll get some answers to those questions.

We also touch base with a climate scientist in Sydney, Australia. She’s a mother with two daughters in a city historically known for clear skies and fresh air. But she’s worried about climate change and her children’s futures because of recent wildfires. The fires are so massive that they’ve created their own weather.