The Whistleblower who came out into the cold...

Hosted by
CIA lobby seal.

CIA lobby seal. Photo credit: The Global Panorama (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The White House insider who blew the whistle on President Trump remains under federal protection.  But whistle-blowing is a dangerous game. Warren talks with a whistle-blower who did prison time after his identity was revealed. Jeffrey Sterling was a black CIA agent convicted of espionage--after exonerating evidence was prohibited on national security grounds.  He blames racism--pervasive, he claims, in the CIA--even during the Obama Administration.  

Credits

Guest:
Jeffrey Sterling - Author of the just released book “Unwanted Spy: The persecution of an American whistleblower” - @S_UnwantedSpy

Host:
Warren Olney

Producer:
Andrea Brody