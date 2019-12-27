The Whistleblower who came out into the cold...

The White House insider who blew the whistle on President Trump remains under federal protection. But whistle-blowing is a dangerous game. Warren talks with a whistle-blower who did prison time after his identity was revealed. Jeffrey Sterling was a black CIA agent convicted of espionage--after exonerating evidence was prohibited on national security grounds. He blames racism--pervasive, he claims, in the CIA--even during the Obama Administration.
Jeffrey Sterling - Author of the just released book "Unwanted Spy: The persecution of an American whistleblower"
