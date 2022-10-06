Will Trump run for White House again?

Donald Trump is likely to seek a 2024 presidential run, and it’ll be more extreme than what Americans saw in 2020 and 2016. That’s according to Susan Glasser, co-author of “The Divider: Donald Trump in the White House 2017-21.” The book shows that Trump strives to keep his fans “entertained, enraged, and locked onto him.”

She and co-author Peter Baker conducted hundreds of interviews, including two with Trump himself.

Glasser tells Warren Olney that Trump isn’t psychologically wired to leave gracefully, and he’s confident in his ability to persuade or convince nearly anyone.

In their first interview, he said he’d been asked by the Biden administration to record a COVID vaccine commercial, and in the second interview, he insisted that never happened. “Was he lying the first time or the second time? You never really know with him,” says Glasser.

How will Trump cope with the multiple investigations he faces? Glasser says, “He will attack the investigators … individually and collectively … as an active presidential candidate.”