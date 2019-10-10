Why Republicans stand by their man

President Trump speaking with a number of key Republicans at the Rose Garden of the White House

Photo credit: United States White House.

Despite mounting evidence, Republicans in the House and the Senate are defending President Trump or keeping their heads down.  Veteran GOP conservatives accuse them of sacrificing morality for short-term political gain. Meantime the Trump administration calls the impeachment inquiry “unconstitutional,” while legal scholars point out that it’s part of Article II.  And how did Ukraine, an obscure former Soviet republic, become so important? Money.

Quin Hillyer - Conservative Columnist at the Washington Examiner - @QuinHillyer, Tim Miller - filmmaker, Corey Brettschneider - Professor of political science at Brown University and a visiting professor at Fordham Law School - @BrettschneiderC, Julia Ioffe - The Atlantic - @juliaioffe

Warren Olney

Andrea Brody