A cure for the ‘Varsity Blues’

When the college admissions scandal –also known as “Varsity Blues” – exploded this spring, a lot of people were not surprised by its revelations: Rich folks using their resources to gain an unfair advantage is not exactly a shock. But Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews may have found the perfect antidote to “Varsity Blues,” and her name is Fabiola Ruelas. The teenager from Gonzales hasn’t had an easy life. But around the same time the admissions scandal was making headlines, Ruelas was quietly using money that she received from a car accident settlement to provide college scholarships to others.