A refuge on the range

It's a puzzling scene: in less than two years from now, Visalia, an agricultural city of only 136,000 people will be home to one of America’s largest Catholic churches. If that sounds odd, you wouldn’t be the only one thats perplexed. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says its typical California logic to respond to shortages of resources by lowering our horizons. But maybe that's why we should embody the faith of promising sanctuary in a small farm town.