Foreign bodies

In some parts of the state, nearly half of the physicians are foreign-born. And that’s just the beginning of the story when it comes to how immigrants contribute to the health and well-being of Californians. From Yoga and veganism to weight training and post-natal care, practices that are identified as part of the California lifestyle came to us from immigrants. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says you can add this to list of reasons why California is right to embrace robust immigration.