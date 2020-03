Our kids are missing a third of the school year and Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews wants to know why there are no plans to make up that time. School Districts and teachers are still getting paid during the coronavirus interruption, but students are losing out. Most districts have no clue how to provide online education, and that’s left parents to carry the load, as they try to work from home. All in all, Mathews says it’s an educational and social disaster.