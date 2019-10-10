Home of ‘hyphy’

Many people think of the home of West Coast hip-hop as big, bustling cities. But the insular Bay Area town of Vallejo, cushioned between Highway 37 and Interstate 80, is home to some of the most innovative hip-hop sounds to come out of California. The story of Vallejo, and a neighborhood there called ‘The Crest’, is one that highlights the most pressing problems of today. In this edition of “Connecting California”, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews discusses how the isolation of life in Vallejo can lead to the most powerful forms of inspiration.