Not your average Joe

Zocalo Public Square commentator Jose Mathews says we’d probably all be a little happier if we were more like Trader Joe’s. Not by wearing Hawaiian shirts. No, Mathews says Trader Joe’s has achieved retail sublimity by eliminating an over-abundance of choices and sticking with things that have personal value to its customers. It’s a philosophy that may be at odds with our state’s out-sized ambitions, but Mathews says it’s one we ought to take to heart.