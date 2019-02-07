Snubbing 'Oaktown'

Mahershala Ali could win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year for his portrayal of concert pianist Don Shirley in the film “The Green Book.” Ali is from Oakland, and if he takes home a golden statuette on February 24th it would be rare acknowledgement of the film talent coming from the East Bay city. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says other work from and about Oakland has been overlooked. That includes the films “Blindspotting” and “Sorry to Bother You.” The fan favorite “Black Panther,” which starts and ends in Oakland, is up for numerous awards. But director and hometown product Ryan Coogler didn’t get a nod.