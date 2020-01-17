Surviving the good times

California is humming along with record low unemployment and an economy that ranks among the top nations in the world. But Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says the gains connected to that success are not evenly spread out. Many of us are having a hard time maintaining the status quo, let alone getting ahead. One problem is that housing costs soar during booms, and that means an increase in homelessness. There’s also less government help for those struggling during the “good times,” and Mathews says not a lot of sympathy for those having a hard time keeping up.