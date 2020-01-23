The girl from Highland Park

Highland Park is a mish-mash of a neighborhood and not a natural fit for international superstars, but the young singer Billie Eilish has makes it not only her home but the center of her identity. Eilish still lives in the 1,200-square-foot house that she grew up in and prominently features the humble abode in her image-making. Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews says her choice of Highland Park to represent her reflects a shift in the center of California’s cultural gravity away from the suburbs.