Why the Fresno mayor’s race matters

There’s a political shift taking place in Fresno, with implications far beyond the Central Valley’s largest city. A so-called “Brown Wave” - a majority Latino City Council - has gained power, reflecting demographic and cultural changes. But Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says what’s really notable is not who they are, but what they are. A collection of young, educated professionals with progressive instincts, a technocratic orientation and a willingness to challenge the Old Guard. The mayor’s race in March will test the limits of their clout.