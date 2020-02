There have been five U-S presidents named James, five more named John, four christened William, and others named Lyndon, Grover and Rutherford. But there’s never been a Joe elected president of this country. Zocalo commentator Joe Mathews has some personal insight into this issue. He says the problem is that Joe has become synonymous with commonness (think Average Joe or Joe Schmo), and Americans don’t want average when they elect a president.