Sept. 1st - KCRW Summer Nights with Descanso Gardens

KCRW Summer Nights with Descanso Gardens
With KCRW DJs: Wyldeflower & Raul Campos
Date/time: Friday, September 1st, 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Descanso Gardens
KCRW Summer Nights with Descanso Gardens
With KCRW DJs: Wyldeflower & Raul Campos
Date/time: Friday, September 1st, 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Descanso Gardens
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how: