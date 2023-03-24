KCRW’s Young Creators Project is showcasing visual art submissions from young, LA-based artists under 21. That includes Ella Rose Saulnier, who’s a high school freshman based in Mid City.

Saulnier’s piece, titled “Reaching Out,” is a pencil-drawn self-portrait, inspired by the multiverse. That vision is realized by depicting herself as a cat inside of a human eye.

Raised in Brooklyn, Saulnier moved to LA three years ago. Traveling, she says, has given her an opportunity to appreciate the natural world around her. As a result, Saulnier is drawn to painting landscape art, including sunsets at the beach.

“In New York, there's a lot of tall buildings everywhere, and you don't really see too much nature, or you don't really see the sky too much. And once we moved to LA, it was so bright, and there was just so much life everywhere. It was very natural.”