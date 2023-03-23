KCRW’s Young Creators Project is showcasing visual art submissions from young, LA-based artists under 21. That includes photographer Sophie Weil, who’s based in Eagle Rock.

Weil’s submission is a photo of the artist 070 Shake, who performed at Occidental College Fall Fest last year. The piece is double exposed, to give it a psychedelic effect.

Weil’s latest interest is concert photography, focusing on capturing the energy at shows.

“Fan interactions are really big. I like to focus on photographing different members of the bands in a single shot and all of them together, playing with different angles. From the perspective of a fan of many bands and artists, I just really like to try to capture a lot of emotion and the energy of the show and the live performance that people wait so long and might spend so much money to see.”

Weil grew up in Sonoma County and is a sophomore at Occidental College, specializing in experimental concert photography. In five year’s time, she hopes to work one-on-one with musicians, including her dream artist Lorde.



Keep up with Sophie Weil’s work by checking out her website and following her on Instagram @sophieweilphoto.