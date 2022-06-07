Young Creators Art spotlight: Arianna Louie
Sixteen-year-old Chinese-Korean American Arianna Louie makes art in many mediums but often gravitates towards painting. “I love to incorporate my cultures and my experiences into any medium of work but especially painting.” Her submission for Young Creators Project began as a self-portrait of her current 16-year-old self. Yet, Louie collaged an enlarged photograph of herself as a toddler over her painted face. The image is sliced in half, revealing her painted portrait below—in places, eyes, mouths and noses of her young and current self are doubled to express a fractured multiplicity.
Louie talks about her work as a reflection on the time and space between the two portraits, and the collage also speaks to the complexities of our inner worlds—each of our identities is unique and shaped by our family, experiences, and culture. In creating a piece that looked back at her former self, Louie’s work also speaks to the larger diaspora, and celebrates multiplicity. “Though I'm not sure what the future will bring to me,” Louie says, “I know that surely I want to work for my communities and use my art as a means to accomplish that.”
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Art spotlight: Minnie LernerArts
Vintage lingerie communicates fragility and resilience.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Ceci ApitzArts
Photographs that critique the American food system.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Kaia King-HallArts
Reclaiming the power of gender and the body.
Young Creators Art spotlight: JSJ Photo CollectiveArts
Pictures that tell untold Stories and build community.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022.
Understanding anxiety —and its surprising upsideMental Health
Psychologist Tracy Dennis Tiwary says anxiety is on the rise, but avoiding emotional distress only makes us weaker, more fragile and increases anxiety levels.