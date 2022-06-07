Young Creators Art spotlight: Ceci Apitz
In Ceci Apitz’ photograph, a hand dips a spoon into a colorful bowl of fruit loops. A carton floats above pouring milk eerily into the bowl as if by magic. All of this is shot in front of a mottled yellow background, a color that seems to sing, “don’t worry, be happy.” Yet Apitz’ photograph is not a peaceful ode to blissfully eating breakfast cereals while watching Saturday morning cartoons. Her project in fact began with research into the American food system and the harmful chemicals that get added to our processed foods, many of which are outlawed in other countries.
To artfully convey this complex issue, eighteen-year-old Apitz set about recreating common foods using only inorganic and inedible objects. For another image in the series, she pictures hands holding a juicy hamburger, the buns were made with foam, the lettuce with fake toy money, and the patty (inventively) was made from plastic toy dinosaurs. Apitz’ image which first draws the viewer in with her joyful compositions and colors offers a biting critique of our country’s food system. And here, a picture is worth 1,000 words.
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Art spotlight: Minnie LernerArts
Vintage lingerie communicates fragility and resilience.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Arianna LouieArts
Exploring the multiplicity of the self.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Kaia King-HallArts
Reclaiming the power of gender and the body.
Young Creators Art spotlight: JSJ Photo CollectiveArts
Pictures that tell untold Stories and build community.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022.
Understanding anxiety —and its surprising upsideMental Health
Psychologist Tracy Dennis Tiwary says anxiety is on the rise, but avoiding emotional distress only makes us weaker, more fragile and increases anxiety levels.