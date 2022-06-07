Young Creators Art spotlight: JSJ Photo Collective
Sixteen-year-olds, Josue Monterroso, Jose Lopez, and Solomont Lytle-Hernandez, otherwise known as JSJ Photo Collective, have been making photographs as a collective since ninth grade. The three meet up after school and on weekends to take pictures of their Koreatown neighborhood. Their submission for YCP pictures two men under a rainbow-colored umbrella preparing shaved ice, or “raspados.” Bottles and toppings sit centrally in the foreground as one man, shaved ice in hand reaches towards something in his cart, while staring ahead pensively, caught mid-thought.
JSJ is passionate about human rights, and as people of color, they dedicate their photo practice to documenting the Latinx community that works in their neighborhood. “America has a reputation of forgetting or simply ignoring the needs of colored people like ourselves,” they explain. Another thing happens when they take their photographs: they end up having conversations with the food vendors, chatting about their work, livelihoods, family, and sometimes, immigration status. Their photographs not only tell stories of subjects that often go untold, but they also act as icebreakers to meaningful conversations about community and belonging. As JSJ puts it, “we all have the same goal of thriving in this country.”
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Art spotlight: Minnie LernerArts
Vintage lingerie communicates fragility and resilience.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Ceci ApitzArts
Photographs that critique the American food system.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Arianna LouieArts
Exploring the multiplicity of the self.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Kaia King-HallArts
Reclaiming the power of gender and the body.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022.
Understanding anxiety —and its surprising upsideMental Health
Psychologist Tracy Dennis Tiwary says anxiety is on the rise, but avoiding emotional distress only makes us weaker, more fragile and increases anxiety levels.