Young Creators Art spotlight: Kaia King-Hall
In her application video for YCP, 20-year-old Kaia King-Hall talks about the male gaze and the damaging body images that young women internalize. “I was trained to think that it was my fault, being comfortable in my skin wasn’t ok, and that my body was something to be ashamed of.” Yet, King-Hall talks about how she’s recently been “reclaiming my power and my strength in all of that,” and how her art is a vehicle for self-empowerment. Her black and white drawing pictures an androgynous figure with spiked hair, wearing only a bra, jumping into the air in front of a downtown cityscape.
The image has a kind of superhero quality to it—a celebration of the female form that is unabashed, powerful, and free from limiting stereotypes. During our interview, King-Hall mentioned that she doesn’t always know how to express herself with language. But, her art has become a powerful tool for communication, self-discovery, and reclaiming her power. “Drawing became my outlet for everything I was experiencing, and that's how I realized that this is what I want to spend my life doing,” she explains. “Art has given me a sense of purpose and direction that I'm so grateful to have at such a young age. I also want people to be able to connect with my work in a way that makes them feel like they are not alone in their feelings.”
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Art spotlight: Minnie LernerArts
Vintage lingerie communicates fragility and resilience.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Ceci ApitzArts
Photographs that critique the American food system.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Arianna LouieArts
Exploring the multiplicity of the self.
Young Creators Art spotlight: JSJ Photo CollectiveArts
Pictures that tell untold Stories and build community.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022.
Understanding anxiety —and its surprising upsideMental Health
Psychologist Tracy Dennis Tiwary says anxiety is on the rise, but avoiding emotional distress only makes us weaker, more fragile and increases anxiety levels.