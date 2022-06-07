Young Creators Art spotlight: Minnie Lerner
Minnie Lerner is a sixteen-year-old lesbian, artist, poet, DJ, curator, copy editor, zinester, and postmodernist. Inspired by Riot Grrrl and grunge fashion, she has been collecting vintage lingerie and has recently been integrating it into her artwork. Her sculpture is a pink corset that has been ripped and shredded. It barely hangs together from a hanger and is feebly embroidered with a bright pink thread that dangles with the bodice’s lacing. The piece evokes a powerful broken emotion—heightened by the symbolism achieved through the destruction of a clothing item that signifies female beauty, sexuality, and even subjugation.
In our conversation, Minnie explained that when she made this artwork she had been suffering from anorexia, yet somehow was able to turn to this piece for solace. At times, it was physically taxing to make, but she slowly continued. She said that the final result was “a piece so powerful and evocative of my pain [that others] understood it as a cry for help”—the piece was able to communicate the state she was in with those around her. Yet now, when she looks at the work, she sees her own strength. She says the sculpture “serves as a reminder of where I’ve been and how far I’ve come.”
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Art spotlight: Ceci ApitzArts
Photographs that critique the American food system.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Arianna LouieArts
Exploring the multiplicity of the self.
Young Creators Art spotlight: Kaia King-HallArts
Reclaiming the power of gender and the body.
Young Creators Art spotlight: JSJ Photo CollectiveArts
Pictures that tell untold Stories and build community.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for June 7, 2022.
Understanding anxiety —and its surprising upsideMental Health
Psychologist Tracy Dennis Tiwary says anxiety is on the rise, but avoiding emotional distress only makes us weaker, more fragile and increases anxiety levels.