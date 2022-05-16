Ode to the Ground byJacqueline Chow

You hold me up so I stand tall

You try not to, let me fall You support me everywhere I go

And everywhere I go, I know That you'll always be there for me

You catch me when I stumble and trip You hold me tight in your powerful grip You let my shoes tread on your head With no complaint, to be said

Even if I run and jump

You move me along, sprinting fast

You help me go, others past My pounding feet meet you every step I take

You try not to let yourself quake Though sometimes you can't control the urge

You allow the bugs to make their home

In you... and me to comb Through all the grass and dirt and rocks

And all the tiny burrows, locks To find the bugs and hold them

You welcome sunshine, welcome it in

And store it like a storage bin You soak up the sun that makes you hot And let me lie there, though I ought

To be practicing cello

Without you, everyone would be

Floating in the watery sea

Or floating up, in the air Or the core of the Earth... it's hot in there,

Hotter than the surface of the sun

I love you , love you! You're the best Better than bugs (1 must confess)

I owe my life as I know it to you And I'm thankful for all the things you do

For me.

Thank you ground!