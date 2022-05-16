Young Creators Project spotlight: Jacqueline Chow
Each day this week, KCRW is spotlighting the homegrown budding talent sourced via the Young Creators Project, a community arts mentorship platform celebrating the creative work of SoCal residents under 21.
Jacqueline Chow, 11, is an avid reader and huge fan of bugs. The future entomologist also writes poems of all kinds, all the time. When not engaged in one of these hobbies, Chow enjoys playing board/word games and soccer, and raising awareness about the plight of animals like the vaquita (a porpoise species that is near extinction, with only nine left in the world).
Read her poetry submission “Ode to the Ground” below.
Ode to the Ground byJacqueline Chow
You hold me up so I stand tall
You try not to, let me fall You support me everywhere I go
And everywhere I go, I know That you'll always be there for me
You catch me when I stumble and trip You hold me tight in your powerful grip You let my shoes tread on your head With no complaint, to be said
Even if I run and jump
You move me along, sprinting fast
You help me go, others past My pounding feet meet you every step I take
You try not to let yourself quake Though sometimes you can't control the urge
You allow the bugs to make their home
In you... and me to comb Through all the grass and dirt and rocks
And all the tiny burrows, locks To find the bugs and hold them
You welcome sunshine, welcome it in
And store it like a storage bin You soak up the sun that makes you hot And let me lie there, though I ought
To be practicing cello
Without you, everyone would be
Floating in the watery sea
Or floating up, in the air Or the core of the Earth... it's hot in there,
Hotter than the surface of the sun
I love you , love you! You're the best Better than bugs (1 must confess)
I owe my life as I know it to you And I'm thankful for all the things you do
For me.
Thank you ground!
More:
Young Creator’s Project - Music
Young Creators Spotlight: Taty
Young Creators Spotlight: Ruler of Program
Young Creators Spotlight: Ras
Young Creators Spotlight: Magnus Ferrell
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Young Creators Project spotlight: August MacDonaldPoetry
August MacDonald finds peace in writing poems. She writes about brains and bodies and how humans are changing chameleons.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for May 16, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for May 16, 2022.
Friday the 13thHealth & Wellness
Superstitions impact many aspects of our lives, but they can have a profound effect in health care.
Bittersweet: Susan Cain on the joy of sweet sorrowPhilosophy
Writer and lecturer Susan Cain explores the evolutionary reasons behind sadness in our lives and how accepting sorrow can lead to greater emotional resilience and creativity.
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for May 13, 2022Los Angeles
David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for May 13, 2022.
Can Disney+ grow subscribers, compete with Netflix and Hulu?Entertainment
Disney reports that it has 8 million new subscribers to its streaming service. Investors are wondering how much money Disney+ subscribers will bring in the long run.