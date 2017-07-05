ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Design and Architecture

Freedom sculpture, Henry Rollins, surfboards

July 5, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
Listen
Design and Architecture

Freedom sculpture, Henry Rollins, surfboards

July 5, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

Photo: A rendering of the ‘Freedom Sculpture’ designed by Cecil Balmond (Farhang Foundation)

Cecil Balmond designs 'Freedom Sculpture' for Los Angeles 11 MIN, 4 SEC


A rendering of the "Freedom Sculpture" designed by Cecil Balmond
Courtesy of Farhang Foundation

A new public artwork will be unveiled at a public festival this Fourth of July in Century City. The "Freedom Sculpture" is a stainless steel monument designed by renowned British engineer, artist and designer Cecil Balmond. Balmond was chosen by the Iranian-American Farhang Foundation to create a sculpture that symbolizes religious freedom, cultural diversity and inclusiveness. So he modeled it on the Cyrus Cylinder of ancient Persia, an early declaration of human rights created 2,600 years ago. Its design is intended to have the "kinetic sense of movement" found in Balmond works from his engineering of the CCTV building in Beijing to the Arcelormittal Orbit sculpture created with artist Anish Kapoor for London's Olympic Park.

Guests:
Cecil Balmond, Balmond Studio

More:
LA Times: Q&A with Cecil Balmond on his sculpture for Santa Monica Boulevard
Daily News: LA Freedom Festival celebrates 4th of July with symbolic new sculpture

A sonic tour of Henry Rollins' house 12 MIN, 18 SEC


Tom Schnabel (L), with Frances Anderton and Henry Rollins
Photo by Camellia Tse

Henry Rollins is a long-time musician, host of a self-titled radio show on KCRW and an evangelical audiophile. He leads DnA's Frances Anderton and Rhythm Planet's Tom Schnabel on a sonic tour of his high fidelity audio-equipped home, and doesn't mince words about why we all should all own analog sound systems: "If you're going to listen to an MP3 -- which is sacrilegious -- through those ridiculous headphones through your phone, every band you're listening, you're sticking knives into their ribs, you are throwing them into the curb, and running them over with a truck."

(This segment originally aired on November 18, 2014)

 

Guests:
Henry Rollins, Host of 'Henry Rollins' (@henryrollins)
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet' (@tom_schnabel)

More:
Rhythm Planet blog: Audiophile Alert: Henry Rollins & Me
DnA blog: Henry Rollins and Tom Schnabel: Audiophiles United

The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara 5 MIN, 5 SEC


30-year-old Ryan Lovelace at his studio along Haley Street in Santa Barbara.
He shapes all his boards by hand rather than machine.
Paul Mathieu/West Beach Films

Santa Barbara isn't a big city, but it's played an out-sized role in the development of the surfboard industry. Since the 1960s, Santa Barbarans have created some of the most iconic boards, experimented with different building techniques and used new technology to streamline their craft. And the city continues to be a hub of surf innovation.

The Surf Shapers from West Beach Films on Vimeo.

Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)

More:
The legacy of surfboard shaping in Santa Barbara

Source

Feed

Show Me: Everything

Freedom sculpture, Henry Rollins, surfboards
Design and Architecture 2017-07-05T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-05T13:40:00-07:00

Episode 4
Find, Share, Rewind 2017-07-05T12:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Summer Nights in Santa Barbara with DJ Karene Daniel, July 6 @ 7:00pm
2017-07-05T11:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Liza Richardson 2017-07-05T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Marlene - Don't You Worry
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-05T09:00:00-07:00

KCRW Broadcast 431
Henry Rollins 2017-07-04T20:00:00-07:00

Live Event: Mondo Cozmo at Sound in Focus concert series, July 22
2017-07-04T17:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Chris Douridas 2017-07-04T16:00:00-07:00

Is it 'geoengineering' or 'hacking the climate?'
To the Point 2017-07-04T14:00:00-07:00

Anthony Valadez guest hosts
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-04T13:30:00-07:00

From Aleppo to Los Angeles, teen transitions to a new life
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-04T11:30:00-07:00

Video rewind: Local Natives
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-07-04T10:00:00-07:00

Sunday's Latest Show
Raul Campos 2017-07-04T10:00:00-07:00

Independence Day in a divided country
To the Point 2017-07-04T09:00:00-07:00

The Drums: Blood under My Belt
Today's Top Tune 2017-07-04T09:00:00-07:00

Latest Show
Metropolis 2017-07-03T20:00:00-07:00

Humans on Mars and Rosa Parks' pancakes
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-07-03T20:00:00-07:00

Justice John Roberts' best writing: A 9th grade commencement speech
To the Point 2017-07-03T16:30:00-07:00

Latest Show
Mathieu Schreyer 2017-07-03T16:00:00-07:00

The divided state of America
To the Point 2017-07-03T14:00:00-07:00
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE