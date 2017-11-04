DJ Shadow is back on KCRW after wrapping a worldwide tour. The mixmaster general returns with Episode 5 of Find Share, Rewind. It’s a brand new show featuring heavy beats, hard blues, and idiosyncratic record-speak. Plus, a legend's tribute to the defiant one, Neil Young, including a mega-mix of one of his most-loved tunes.
Episode 5
Bay Area ground breaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
DJ Shadow
Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa