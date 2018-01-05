ON AIR
Episode 7

Bay Area groundbreaker DJ Shadow brings his innovative style to an exclusive monthly music residency on KCRW. In Find, Share, Rewind; Shadow guides listeners through decades of genre-bending musical evolution.

Jan 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

DJ Shadow is back in 2018 with a fresh episode of Find, Share, Rewind. This month, it’s the "All-Legends" show, including exclusive mixes, medleys, and mega-mixes. DJ Shadow presents his favorite producers, groups, DJ’s, and MC’s; from the '60s to the present. See how many favorites you have in common with the man himself.

CREDITS

Host:
DJ Shadow

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

