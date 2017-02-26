KCRW Broadcast 413

Fanatic! What a show we have for you. A lot of new bands in our second hour. As I am writing this, I am listening to Negative Growth by Ex-Cult. I think it might have overtaken Midnight Passenger as my favorite album of theirs. We have played tracks from Negative Growth before but to really get it, you need to hear the record all the way through.

Anyway, our show. We have been given the all clear to play any tracks we want from the new Crystal Fairy album and we will be using that to its fullest extent. Not a bad track on that one.

If you notice in our second hour, we have a lot of bands and artists that we have never had on the show before. I just got these records, so I am not at all able to tell you much about any of it, besides what I’ve heard so far is really cool. I will get into it as the days go on and hopefully have more information when we play them next.

I hope you dig the shows and that you are getting some listening in. I am turning in pretty good numbers, averaging about five records a day as I slowly bore through tonnage. It’s a great chore.

Now listening to the Alice album by Meatbodies, another great one!

Get your listening going and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Crystal Fairy – Chiseler / Crystal Fairy

02. Sinn Sisamouth - Navy a Go Go / Don’t Think I’ve Forgotten

03. Mosquito Ego - Local Zero / Glomb

04. Zomes - Mushroom In The Mirror / Near Unison

05. Astral Skulls – Landing / Contact-Light

06. Jack Name - Sound Was the Castle / Light Show

07. The Stooges - Gimme Danger / Music From The Motion Picture “Gimme Danger”

08. David Bowie - Queen Bitch / Bowie at the Beeb

09. Ty Segall - The Only One / S/T

10. Gary Wilson - Our Last Date / Mary Had Brown Hair

11. The Ruts - In a Rut / Peel Sessions

12. The Damned - Born to Kill / Damned Damned Damned

13. King Tubby - The Champion Version / Dub Gone Crazy

14. The Ramones - All’s Quiet On The Eastern Front / Pleasant Dreams

15. Tom Waits - Such A Scream / Bone Machine

16. Wire – Fragile / Pink Flag

17. Bootsy Collins – Bootzilla / Live in Louisville 1978

Hour 2

01. The Four Plugs - Biking Girl / single

02. The Hits - G-Banger / Hikikikomori

03. Spectres – Neck / Condition

04. The KVB - Night Games / …Of Desire

05. Pow! - Switchboard Scientist-Tech Boom

06. Deerhoof - Kafe Mania! / The Magic

07. The Adverts - Back from the Dead / Singles Collection

08. Dog Chocolate - Plastic Canoe / Snake Fans

09. Rattle - On Balance / Rattle

10. Zond – Six / Zond

11. Robert Bensick Band – Muse / French Pictures in London

12. Tyvek - Tip To Tail / Origin of What

13. Winternationale – Shadows / single

14. Hisato Higuchi – Dawn / Butterfly Horse Street

15. Motörhead – Electricity / Bad Magic

16. Cold Meat - Au Naturel / Jimmy’s Lipstick

17. Grouper - Stuck / Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill