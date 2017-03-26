KCRW Broadcast 416

Fanatic! Obviously I have no idea from where you’re reading this but here in Los Angeles it looks like the heat is back and while the east coast is digging itself out of several feet of snow, it’s turning back into the desert with traffic here.



The new Damaged Bug album is out. I ordered up and can’t wait to hear this one on vinyl. Here is where you can go for more information: https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/damaged-bug-bunker-funk



A few different color variations, most of them selling out almost immediately. Those who are so inclined, who were nine seconds late for class can look forward to seeing these records at inflated prices at auction and purchase sites online starting almost immediately.



The Crystal Fairy album came out and its run of floro pink vinyl sold through. There is a small run of lavender colored vinyl out of the UK and another small run of a different color planned soon. I got a chance to hear the LP a few days ago and it’s a great one. We start our wonderful show with a track from it as we did last week.



For those with access to Netfilx, I would recommend the Danny Says documentary. The Danny mentioned is one Danny Fields. It’s hard to believe one guy was at the start of so much cool stuff in music but that was Danny’s life. It’s an amazing story.



For this show, we get to the other side of the Damaged Bug / Black Pus single that was just released by our sonic allies at Famous Class. Great record, great label: http://famousclass.com/

After a couple of drafts, I have listened to our gathering of tracks here and think it’s going to work rather well, that is to say, I’m on board.



I hope you find all these great tracks to be to your liking.



Heed the call of the record store and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Crystal Fairy - Vampire X-Mass / Crystal Fairy

02. Rites of Spring – Theme / End On End

03. The Fall - Totally Wired / Early Singles

04. The Birthday Party – Capers / Prayers On Fire

05. Iggy Pop – Girls / New Values

06. Serge Gainsbourg - Premiers Symptômes / L’ Homme A Tete De Chou

07. Black Pus - High Tide / LAMC #17

08. Dog Chocolate – Bookmarks / Snack Fans

09. Dad Jokes – Nothing / Bad Friends

10. The Damned - Melody Lee / Machine Gun Etiquette

11. Wire - Practice Makes Perfect / Chairs Missing

12. UK. Subs - Too Tired / Diminished Responsibility

13. Buzzcocks – Lipstick / Singles Going Steady

14. Magazine - Shot By Both Sides / single

15. The Horrors - Sea Within A Sea / Primary Colours



Hour 2

01. Chain & The Gang - I’m Not Interested Pt I / In Cool Blood

02. Damaged Bug - Gimme Tamanthum / Bunker Funk

03. Jungle Nausea – Uniform / Gunilla #01

04. Eddie Gale - The Gleeker / Black Rhythm Happening

05. Ty Segall - Would You Be My Love / Twins

06. Ex-Cult - Hollywood Heatseeker / Negative Growth

07. Dick Diver - Lonely Life single

08. Ever Had - Camels Eat Sand - Tididii Tididii Tididiididii - A 267 Lattajjaa Compilation

09. Zomes – Syster / Near Unison

10. Black Tambourine - Throw Aggi Off The Bridge / Complete Recordings

11. Mark Robinson - Volunteers Conquering Fires / Tiger Banana

12. Soccer Team - If You Were Here / Real Lessons In Cynicism

13. Soft As Snow - All Our Beasts / Glass Body

14. The KVB / Mirrors / ...Of Desire

15. Chain & The Gang - I’m Not Interested Pt II / In Cold Blood

16. My Cat Is An Alien - The Dance Of Oneirism #02 / The Dance Of Oneirism